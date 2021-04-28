Date :Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 | Time : 22:14 |ID: 209239 | Print

Q&A: What is the kaffarah for intentionally breaking one’s fast in the month of Ramadan? +Video

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- What is the kaffarah (expiation) for intentionally breaking one’s fast in the month of Ramadan?

Seyyed M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:

You might also like
Ramadhan online Quran reading program in Sweden
Video: (Dua) Day 11 of Ramadhan
Middle East becoming more aware of food waste impact, survey shows
Q&A on fasting: When must one make the intention to fast? +Video
Pro-Muslim rally peaceful ahead of anti-Islam rally planned for Sunday
Ayat. Khamenei to lead Eid-al-Fitr prayers in Tehran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *