Islamic Laws on fasting: Times when it is obligatory to both make up and give recompense

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Times when it is obligatory (wajib) to both make up (qada) and give recompense (kaffarah)

Ruling 1628: If someone invalidates a fast of the month of Ramadan by eating, drinking, having sexual intercourse, masturbating, or remaining in the state of janabah until the time of subh prayers, in the event that he did one of these things intentionally and voluntarily – and he was not compelled and forced to – then, as well as qada, kaffarah also becomes obligatory on him [i.e. he must keep a fast after Ramadan and also give recompense]. As for someone who invalidates a fast by means other than those mentioned, the recommended precaution is that in addition to qada, he should also give kaffarah.

