Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Makruh (Disapproved)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Makruh (Disapproved)

In Islam, Makruh means an action that, although not forbidden, it is better to leave it. Makruh literally means “reprehensible” or “abominable”.

“Fighting has been made obligatory upon you believers, though you dislike it. Perhaps you dislike something which is good for you and like something which is bad for you. Allah knows and you do not know.”

Holy Quran (2:216)

