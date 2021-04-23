Date :Friday, April 23rd, 2021 | Time : 22:22 |ID: 209248 | Print

Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine during Ramadan

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- 

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Qatar Quran Radio Ready to Welcome Ramadhan
9 Ways You Can Use Ramadan to Focus on What You Really Want Out of Life
WELCOMING THE MONTH OF SHA’BAN
Faced with harsh election rhetoric, Muslims and Latinos break bread in Orange County
Muslim community centre and Mosque opens in northern Quebec
En.shafaqna- IZHamburg Video: IZH programs on day 16 of Ramadan 2020
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *