Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Mustahabb (Recommended)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Mustahabb (Recommended)

Mustahabb (Recommended) is said to be deeds that are better done than abandoned, although it is not Wajib (Mandatory) to do them. In Islam, performing Night Prayers, daily Nawafil Prayers, Mustahabb Fastings, Dua, Salawat and many other deeds are considered Mustahabb.

“And rise from sleep during the night as well- this is an additional Prayer for you. Possibly your Lord will raise you to an honoured position.”

Holy Quran (17:79)