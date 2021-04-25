Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Wajib (Mandatory)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Wajib (Mandatory)

Wajib (Mandatory) is an action that is necessary to do and abandoning it leads to divine rebuke and punishment. Wajib has different types and categories. The most important religious duties of Islam are known as Furu’ al-Din (ancillaries of the religion), the most famous of which are Prayers and Fasting.

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) recommendation to Imam Ali (A.S):

“O Ali, the most beloved deeds to Allah the Almighty are three things; he, who carries out what Allah has imposed on him, is one of the best worshippers, he, who abstains from what Allah has prohibited, is one of the most pious people, and he, who is satisfied with what Allah has given to him, is one of the wealthiest people.”