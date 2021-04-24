Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: A Juzʼ of the Quran

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

A Juzʼ of the Quran

A Juzʼ (part) is a kind of division of the Holy Quran that Muslims have created to facilitate the recitation and memorization of the Quran.

Apart from the two divisions of the Verse and the Surah mentioned in the Quran itself, the most famous Muslim divisions invented for the Quran are Juzʼ, Hizb, Ruku’ and Rob’a. In some Qurans and books of Quranic sciences, there are other divisions that are not very popular.

Muslims have divided the holy Quran into thirty Juzʼ, that is, thirty parts. Each Juzʼ is equivalent to one thirtieth of the Holy Quran. Each Juzʼ is divided into four Hizb. The thirtieth Juzʼ of the Quran with 37 Surahs has the largest number of Surahs.