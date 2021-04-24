What is the ruling on unintentional ejaculation whilst fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about unintentional ejaculation when fasting.

Question: If by watching a provocative film, ejaculation happens unintentionally; what is the ruling on fasting?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: Watching a film by choice which results in ejaculation, invalidates the fast; it has Qadha and also Kaffarah (must do Qadha fast for that day and also pay Kaffarah for that day).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA