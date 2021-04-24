https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Ayat-Rouhani.jpg 275 184 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-04-24 10:20:212021-04-24 10:20:21What is the ruling on unintentional ejaculation whilst fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer
What is the ruling on unintentional ejaculation whilst fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about unintentional ejaculation when fasting.
Question: If by watching a provocative film, ejaculation happens unintentionally; what is the ruling on fasting?
The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: Watching a film by choice which results in ejaculation, invalidates the fast; it has Qadha and also Kaffarah (must do Qadha fast for that day and also pay Kaffarah for that day).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!