Quran contest for students begins in Yemen

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quran competition for Yemeni students has been organized in Sana’a, the capital, since April 22.

According to saba.ye, the Education Office of the city has organized the 5-day competition for two groups of girls and boys.

A total of 300 school students are taking part in the Quranic event.

The opening ceremony of the competition was addressed by Al-Qazi Muhammad Al-Deilami, Yemen’s Minister of Justice, who stressed the need for supporting Quran memorizers and raising the students of the country based on the Quranic culture.

Sheikh Shamsan Abunashtan, head of Zakat National Association in Yemen, was another speaker at the program who stressed the need for strengthening the relation of the younger generation with the Quran and the development of such competitions.

Ziad Al-Rafiq, director of the Education Office of Sana’a, also said in the program that the organizers of the competition plan to hold a similar event for students of Quranic centers, the visually impaired, university students and prisoners.

