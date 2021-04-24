https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/164624506.jpg 720 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-24 19:12:032021-04-24 19:12:03Zarif to pay visit to Iraq, Qatar on Sunday
Zarif to pay visit to Iraq, Qatar on Sunday
SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to pay a visit to Iraq and Qatar on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
Khatibzadeh said that the visit will be in the framework of developing bilateral relations, regional and trans-regional talks.
During his stay in Iraq and Qatar, Zarif is to confer with high-ranking officials.
