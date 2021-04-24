Date :Saturday, April 24th, 2021 | Time : 19:12 |ID: 209336 | Print

Zarif to pay visit to Iraq, Qatar on Sunday

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to pay a visit to Iraq and Qatar on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Khatibzadeh said that the visit will be in the framework of developing bilateral relations, regional and trans-regional talks.

During his stay in Iraq and Qatar, Zarif is to confer with high-ranking officials.

