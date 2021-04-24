Manchester United’s Paul Pogba says no ill-effects from Fasting in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Paul Pogba said there are no ill-effects from fasting during Ramadan as he looks forward to hopefully making his 200th senior Manchester United appearance against Leeds United on Sunday.

The Frenchman has taken part in an upcoming fans’ Q&A interview, to be published in full at a later date, and several respondents were keen to find out about the matter.

Ramadan is running between mid-April and mid-May and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection.

Faiz, from DR Congo, asked the midfielder how he coped with the schedules of training and matches during the holy month.

“I would say now I’m just getting used to it,” the no.6 replied. “I’ve been doing it for years. I have a professional nutritionist as well here, who helps me with what I have to eat and also when I train, he gives me some stuff, some protein, so I don’t lose too much muscle and it’s okay.

“I’m lucky. It’s not that hot, you know, so I can deal with it. It’s not that hard, you know. It’s okay and it’s for a good cause so it’s good.”

Pogba has certainly been in excellent form as the Reds look to extend our unbeaten away record in the league this season when facing Leeds at Elland Road, the scene of the 28-year-old’s senior debut for the club back in 2011.

Responding to a question from Adamu in Nigeria about this 200th outing, Pogba said: “Obviously, it’s a great achievement for me, playing against Leeds, I know the history with Leeds and I know it’s going to be a good game. And, for me, 200 you say? I’m surprised. I didn’t know. I remember I started, playing my first game was against Leeds, and now it’s 200 so it’s kind of beautiful for an achievement. And the most important thing, I hope, I really hope that we win my 200th game.”