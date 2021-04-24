Ramadan 2021 Quran contest planned in Sweden

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Stockholm, Sweden, plans to organize a Quran competition of Ramadan 2021.

The center announced that the competition will be held starting Saturday, April 24, at 7 p.m. local time on its Telegram channel telegram.me/iacfarsi.

The daily competition includes three multiple choice questions about one Juz (part) of the Quran read at the program of the center a night before the competition.

The participants at the competition should answer each of the questions in at most 2 minutes. The name of the winners will be announced every night on the Telegram page of the center.

The winners will be awarded a book about Imam Ali’s (AS) sayings in Swedish.