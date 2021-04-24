Thousands of Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa despite Israeli restrictions

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:Thousands of Jerusalemites and Palestinians from the 1948 occupied lands performed Friday prayer in the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli restrictions.

About 60,000 Muslim worshipers managed to reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque while the occupation police prevented thousands others, especially from the West Bank, from accessing the Mosque.

Since the morning hours, buses carrying Palestinians from several cities of the 1948 occupied territories, especially Umm al-Fahm and the Galilee, arrived in Occupied Jerusalem to perform prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli police stationed near al-Asbat Gate and arrested Amer Abu Mayala while he was entering to perform prayers in the Mosque.

In the Friday sermon (Khutba), Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, called for blocking the occupation and the settlers from defiling the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Aqsa preacher said that the occupation is escalating its attacks against Jerusalemites and that settlers call for killing Muslims and Arabs while the occupation police turn a blind eye to such incitement. Sheikh Hussein confirmed the sovereignty of the Jerusalemites and Muslims over the holy Islamic site.