Dubai Int’l Quran Award: Competitions Wrap Up

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The competitions in the 24th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award concluded on Thursday.

Four contenders showcased their Quranic talents on the last night of the contest.They were from Pakistan, Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Nigeria and Ivory Coast, alkhaleej.ae reported.

They competed in the category of memorization of the entire Quran.The 24th edition of the Quranic event had begun in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, April 14.This year, due to the coronavirus restrictions, only expatriates living in the UAE were invited to the contest.The panel of judges will soon announce the top winners in different categories.