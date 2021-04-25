Iraq: Al-Kazimi’s order for an immediate investigation into fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister has ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of a fire at a hospital in the capital.

The Information Office of Mustafa al-Kazimi, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, announced this morning (Sunday) in a statement posted on its website, that he has expressed his condolences over the deaths of a number of people as a result of a tragic fire inside Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in the southeast of the capital, Baghdad.

According to the statement, al-Kazimi ordered the Iraqi Ministry of Health to investigate the cause of the fire immediately, and the director of Ibn al-Khatib Hospital, along with the director of security and the maintenance staff of the hospital, must be summoned for an immediate investigation and all those responsible for the incident must be legally detained until the investigation is completed and they are questioned and punished.

By order of the Iraqi Prime Minister, the families of the victims of the fire in the hospital will also be paid all the salaries of the martyrs and all facilities will be used to treat the injured in the fire, including sending them abroad for treatment if necessary.

It should be noted that Ibn al-Khatib Hospital, as one of the special hospitals for patients with the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19), caught fire on Saturday evening local time, despite the fact that fire crews from the Iraqi General Directorate of Civil Defense managed to contain the fire within two to three hours, dozens of people in the hospital dead or injured.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English