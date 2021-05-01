Karbala: Quranic and knowledge events during Ramadhan 2021

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: During this blessed month, the Department of Islamic and Human Knowledge Affairs provided a variety of Quranic and knowledge activities and events, through its centers, divisions and institutes, whether in Karbala or in other governorates, and in two ways: the events held following preventive, precautionary measures and others held online as a result of the repercussions of the Corona epidemic.

The deputy head of the department, Sheikh Ali Al-Asadi, told Al-Kafeel Network: “The activities of the holy month of Ramadhan have been distinguished this year despite the exceptionality of the current situation. Dozens of Khatmas, competitions, and knowledge and Quranic seminars were held. ”

He added: “Among those activities and events are the following:

Quranic and knowledge competitions:

The “Heritage Knowledge” Ramadan Team Contest: It is an important heritage competition, in which a number of Iraqi university students participated, and was organized by the Knowledge Media Division under the supervision of the department presidency. The 7th Ramadhan Qur’anic Teams Contest: It is an important competition in which readers from most of the Iraqi provinces participate, and it is organized by the Holy Quran Institute. A weekly Ramadhan Quranic competition launched by the Holy Quran for Women Institute through social media. The electronic competition (Al-Durr Al-Makunun for Small girls Hafez) for the age groups (7-8-9) years, and the competition will be in the Surat Al-Inshiqaq and Surat Al-Takweer. The electronic competition (Al-Lula Al-Manthoor) is for the age groups (4-5-6) years, and the competition will be in Surat Al-Balad and Surat Al-Shams. An online competition for the Holy Quran Hafez [women] entitled (An Ayah’s Story) Quranic Khatmas: The recited Ramadhan Quranic Khatma that takes place in the courtyard of the Master Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) with the participation of the most prominent readers. An electronic Quranic Khatma through the program (GOOGLE MEET) recited with memorization, with the participation of a number of the Hafez of the Holy Quran. A Women Quranic forum through the (GOOGLE MEET) program, with the participation of distinguished readers, and it is held daily from (9-11) in the morning. A morning Quranic Khatma that the Basra Heritage Center holds every day. A Quranic Khatma recited in the Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (God Almighty hastened his holy reappearance). More than (30) Quran Khatmas recited in Baghdad governorate, in both al-Karkh and al-Rusafa. A number of Quran Khatmas recited in Hussayniyat and mosques in Najaf Governorate. A Quranic Khatma recited in the shrine of Zayd al-Shahid (peace be upon him) in Babylon Governorate. More than (27) Quranic Khatmas in the district of Al-Hindiya (Twayreej), distributed over its various parts in the Hussayniyats and the mosques.



It is noteworthy that most of these activities and events were filmed by the cadres of the Al-Kafeel Center for Art Production, and were marketed to a number of satellite channels, in addition to broadcasting them through the official website of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, and its social media sites.