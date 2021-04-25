https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/6E82CDE6-B6ED-4FA8-862D-E7354B46022C.jpeg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-25 10:03:362021-04-25 10:03:36Photos: Commemoration of Armenian Genocide on April 24 in Tehran
Photos: Commemoration of Armenian Genocide on April 24 in Tehran
SHAFAQNA- The 166th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was commemorated on April 24 in the courtyard of the Saint Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran with the presence of Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian and Ara Shahverdian and the Armenians of Tehran in accordance with health protocols.
This news is originally published by IRNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
