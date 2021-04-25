Date :Sunday, April 25th, 2021 | Time : 10:03 |ID: 209420 | Print

Photos: Commemoration of Armenian Genocide on April 24 in Tehran

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The 166th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was commemorated on April 24 in the courtyard of the Saint Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran with the presence of Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian and Ara Shahverdian and the Armenians of Tehran in accordance with health protocols.

This news is originally published by IRNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Distributing foodstuff pakages on birth anniversary of Imam Hasan (A.S) in Iran
Int’l Quran exhibition in Tehran called off
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran does not recognize the international dictatorship of US
“All of those who worship God want good for the society”: Vatican Official
UNIC chief says UN supports Iran’s WAVE proposal
Ali Akbar Velayati,, Iran, India, Kashmir Iran demands for Kashmir settlement without foreign interference
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *