Saudi Shia activist released after 9 years in prison (video)

SHAFAQNA- “Mohammad Al-Jumu’ah”, a Shia activist from Tarout Island in Qatif, Saudi Arabia, who was arrested for participating in a popular movement in the Qatif region, was released yesterday (Saturday).

Saudi activists announced on Twitter that Al-Jumu’ah, who had been sentenced to nine years in prison for participating in a popular demonstration, had been released after serving his sentence.

Al-Jumu’ah spent nine years in the General Investigation or Intelligence Bureau of Dammam, which is a political prison. After his release, he was widely welcomed by the people of Qatif. The following video shows pictures of the welcome of this Shia activist.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

