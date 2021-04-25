What are the duties of Muslims in the holy Month of Ramadhan according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)/Part 3?

SHAFAQNA – O’ people, the rewards from God for any of you who give Iftar to a believer in this month (Ramadhan) will be equal to freeing a slave and forgiveness of the past sins. Some of the companions said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), all of us are not able to do so. The Prophet (PBUH) said: By giving Iftar to those who fast, escape the hell fire, even if it is half of a date or one sip of water. O’ people, whoever makes his/her behaviour good in this month (Ramadhan), will pass the Sirat/Serat (the bridge which every human being must pass on the Day of Judgment) easily, on the day when the steps (feet, legs) slip (slide) on it.

The Prophet (PBUH) added: Whoever makes the work load of the subordinates lighter in this month, God will make it easy for such a person on the Day of Judgment. Whoever avoids bothering (harassing) people in this month, the Almighty will hold Divine Anger from such a person on Judgment Day. Whoever takes care of a fatherless orphan, God will honour such a person on the Day of Reckoning. Whoever joins his/her family and close relations and keeps ties with them in this month, Divine Mercy will be granted to such a person and whoever does the reverse,

The Prophet (PBUH) continued by saying: Whoever cuts ties with the family and the close relations, God’s Mercy will be withdrawn from such a person on the Day of Judgment. Anyone who performs Mostahab (recommended) Salaat/Salaah in this month, will be saved from hell fire and the one who performs Wajib Salaat, will be granted the reward of seventy thousand Wajib Salaat in other months. Whoever recites lots of Salawats upon me (the Prophet (PBUH)), God will make the lighter scale of his/her deeds heavier (God will add to his/her good deeds).

[1] [1] Bihar, Vol. 96, Page 157 & Page 358; Oyun Akhbar Al-Ridha, Vol. 1, Page 295; Wasa’elul Shia, Kitab-e-Roozeh.

To be continued