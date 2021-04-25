https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/03CE77FF-09B0-47DB-AB49-1494B8206353.jpeg 459 689 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-25 13:50:512021-04-25 13:50:51Iraqi Human Rights: 58 people were killed in a fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad
Iraqi Human Rights: 58 people were killed in a fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad
SHAFQANA- The Iraqi High Commissioner for Human Rights announced today (Sunday) that 58 people were killed in a fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.
Ali al-Bayati, a member of the commission, wrote on Twitter: “28 of those killed were in the lung resuscitation department.”
The fire broke out Saturday night at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in southeastern Baghdad, according to medical sources, due to a lack of safety regarding the storage of oxygen capsules.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
