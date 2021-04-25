Iraqi Human Rights: 58 people were killed in a fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi High Commissioner for Human Rights announced today (Sunday) that 58 people were killed in a fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.

Ali al-Bayati, a member of the commission, wrote on Twitter: “28 of those killed were in the lung resuscitation department.”

The fire broke out Saturday night at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in southeastern Baghdad, according to medical sources, due to a lack of safety regarding the storage of oxygen capsules.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English