Iraqi Human Rights: 58 people were killed in a fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi High Commissioner for Human Rights announced today (Sunday) that 58 people were killed in a fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.

Ali al-Bayati, a member of the commission, wrote on Twitter: “28 of those killed were in the lung resuscitation department.”

The fire broke out Saturday night at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in southeastern Baghdad, according to medical sources, due to a lack of safety regarding the storage of oxygen capsules.

