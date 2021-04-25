Quranic artworks by Iranians, Indians on display in Mumbai

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A virtual exhibition of Quranic artworks by Iranian and Indian artists has been held on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan by the Iranian Culture House in Mumbai, India.

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, Mohsen Ashuri, head of the Culture House, said that the month of Ramadan has a special status among Indian Muslims and that they hold their religious programs, including Quran reading sessions and religious speeches, online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Culture House decided to organize the online exhibition to present 31 unique Quranic artworks by the artists of the two countries, he added. Ashuri noted that the expo has been received very well.Those willing to visit the exhibition can log on to https://www.artsteps.com/embed/607d32c3e8d8ddf070938407/560/315.