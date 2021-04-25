OIC welcomes Iran’s human rights suggestions

The 17th meeting of the OIC-IPHRC was held online in Jeddah with participation of Iran’s representative Hossein Rezvani.

During the 47th meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Niamey, Nigerian capital, Iran’s representative was elected as a member of the IPHRC, which is an independent body of the OIC.

Rezvani said that the four-day meeting discussed the rights of the disabled, rights of women, labor children, countering Islamophobia, conditions of Muslim minorities in non-member states, conditions of Muslims in Myanmar, Central African Republic, Europe and the US, OIC inspection of human rights conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that Iran had seven suggestions that were either accepted or not rejected by other members of the Commission, and were reflected in the final document and the press release.

He added that the suggestions concerned a one-day seminar in Tehran regarding Iran’s achievements in production of prosthetics and its abilities to turn into a regional hub, women’s rights, necessity of countering Islamophobia, severe condemnation of systematic violation of Palestinians’ rights by the Zionist regime, and welcoming the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for recognizing its qualification for dealing with the Zionist regime’s crimes against the residents of Gaza Strip and the West Bank.