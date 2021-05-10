SHAFAQNA- The holy Month of Ramadhan is an excellent opportunity to have one’s sins forgiven. Allah’s (SWT) blessings and mercy are so abundant in this month that anybody who truly repents in it, becomes as free of sins at the end of the month as when he was born.

It is a glorious chance offered to us by the Almighty, a chance to cleanse and purify ourselves from the filth of sins and evil. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) has advised believers:

“O’ people, . . . your back is breaking under the heavy load of your sins, so prostrate yourself before God (in Ramadhan) for long intervals, and make it lighter.”

It is a proof of the love of the Almighty that each year he gives us a chance to clean our record and make a fresh start. Contrary to those who think that Allah (SWT) is strict and harsh, that God will punish us as soon as we err, Allah (SWT) gives us many chances to undo the wrong we have done towards God. The Month of Ramadhan is the best of these chances. All the Duas for this month teach us to plead for forgiveness and deliverance from the punishment.

One who recites these Duas sincerely, and is truly repentant, is assured of forgiveness. The Holy Quran says about seeking forgiveness:

“And hasten to forgiveness from your Lord, and a Garden the extensiveness of which is the heavens and the earth, prepared for those who guard against evil.” Quran (3:132) “And whoever does evil, and oppresses his soul, then seeks forgiveness of Allah (SWT), he will find Allah (SWT) to be Forgiving, Merciful.” Quran (4:110) “Will they not turn to Allah (SWT) and seek God’s forgiveness, and Allah (SWT) is Oft-Forgiving, Merciful.” Quran (5:74)

The following Hadith talk beautifully and eloquently on Istighfar (seeking forgiveness):

“Fortunate is the person who finds in his record of deeds a lot of seeking forgiveness.” Holy Prophet (PBUH) “The similitude of Istighfar is like the leaves on a tree. The tree is shaken, and the leaves fall off.” Imam Ridha (A.S) “Fragrance yourselves with Istighfar so the stench of sins does not disturb you.” Imam Ali (A.S) “Seek forgiveness abundantly, for Allah (SWT) has not taught you how to seek forgiveness except because God wishes to forgive you.” Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Source:

Understanding the Month of Glory Lessons on the Month of Ramadhan, Tayyiba Publishers & Distributors