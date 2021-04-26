Date :Monday, April 26th, 2021 | Time : 05:10 |ID: 209575 | Print
Islamic Laws on fasting: How to make 60 days of Kaffarah for one day of lapsed fast in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

How to make 60 days of Kaffarah for one day of lapsed (qada) fast in Ramadan

Ruling 1631: Someone who wants to fast for two months for the kaffarah of the month of Ramadan must fast one complete month and one day from the next month continuously. Similarly, based on obligatory precaution, he must fast the rest of that second month continuously. If an obstacle arises that would commonly be considered to be a legitimate excuse, he does not have to fast that particular day, but once his legitimate excuse expires he must resume his fasts.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish:

Las leyes prácticas del Islam (I), por Ayatullah Sayyid ‘Ali Husaini As-Sistani

