Pray at Dome of Rock in Ramadan!

SHAFAQNA-During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims pray in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Muslims pray in front of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s Old City on April 23, 2021.(Photo: Xinhua)

A girl reads the Quran in front of Dome of the Rock during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem’s Old City on April 23, 2021.(Photo: Xinhua)

Muslim women read the Quran at the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s Old City on April 23, 2021.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman prays in front of Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s Old City on April 23, 2021.(Photo: Xinhua)