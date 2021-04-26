Imam Hasan a.s, his Imamate and peace treaty
At this moment, the Imam (PBUH) wept bitterly and the people too wept. Then he spoke about himself. So that the people may know that the Imamate has been handed over to him and that people might not go astray and did not get misled. He said, “I am the son of the Prophet (PBUH), Ali (PBUH) and Fatima (PBUH). I am the flame of the lighted lamp of Prophet-hood; the family from which God has driven the dirt, contamination and pollution away.
Then Abdullah Bin-e-Abbas stood up and said “Oh people this is the son of the Prophet (PBUH) and your Imam, beware, that he is the right heir and successor of Ali (PBUH). So take the oath of allegiance and loyalty for him”.
People moved in shape of groups towards Imam Hasan (PBUH) and took the oath of allegiance for him. Imam (PBUH) made it a condition that they would fight anyone against whom he fought and whenever he deemed it fit to make peace, they would also accept it. All of them accepted it, and willingly agreed and submitted to his Imamate.
Imam gave the order that the spies should be arrested and killed. Then he wrote a letter to Mu”awiyah:
“Oh Mu”awiyah! You send spies and set your hands upon subversion? I presume that you intend to fight a war and you like war. If it is so, then I am also ready for it and the war is at hand. Do wait.
Mu”awiyah! I am surprised over you that you are the candidate for a job, which you don”t deserve and are not worthy for it. Neither you have any superiority in the religion nor have you left any good effect, mark or impression from yourself as a monument and memorial. Muslims have taken oath of allegiance for me (caliphate). It would be to the interest and benefit of Islam that you too accept this act (caliphate) like the rest of the Muslims. Oh Mu”awiyah! Do not move the untrue and illusive ahead, and you also take the oath and allegiance of faithfulness to me like the others, and do consider the blood of the Muslims respect worthy. If you do not accept my advice and wish to create disorder and chaos and spill the blood of Muslim I will quickly attack you along with the other Muslims, and will put you on trial.”
Mu”awiyah in reply to the Imam wrote:
“In the same way as Abu-Bakr, due to his experience and expertise took the caliphate from Ali (PBUH), I am more deserving than you and have more experience and it is better that you be my follower so that you get the caliphate after myself, and I will give you, whatever is the income of Iraq.”
Mu”awiyah not only denied and turned his face from taking the oath of allegiance, he also sent spies to Kufa to martyr the Imam. Thus the Imam (PBUH) had to wear armored Jacket under his clothes and then stand for offering the prayers. Once when one of the agents of Mu”awiyah threw an arrow towards him the arrow got ineffective due to the armored Jacket and so the Imam (PBUH) remained safe.
These words alerted a group so they announced their readiness to take part in the battle. Addi Bin Hatim told Imam (PBUH), “We are ready and waiting for your order.” Imam (PBUH) said, “I am proceeding towards the Nakheela Camp and whosoever is prepared and willing may go to that place, although I know that you will not practice upon your promise and Mu”awiyah will deceive you.
1. Khawarij who had come to fight against Mu”awiyah and not for the sake of obeying the command of Imam (PBUH).
2. Those materialist and world adorers and greedy ones who were after the war booty.
3. Those who had participated for the sake of accompanying and following their tribal chiefs and not due to any religious inspiration.
This is the reason Imam (PBUH) addressed them saying, “You betrayed me, like you had betrayed my father, who was your Imam before me. I don”t know whether you will fight siding with Imam or someone who absolutely does not believe in God and His Prophet (PBUH).
Then he selected a man named Hakam as the army commander and put four thousand men under his command so that he moves to the city of Ambaar and stays there and applies restraint to the forces of Mu”awiyah till getting further orders. But Mu”awiyah deceived him by giving him money and making false promises. And he joined his army along with his two hundred men.
Imam (PBUH) selected another man from the tribe of Bani Murad as his successor and said, “Although I do not have trust upon you. But this is a trial, you may also proceed.”
When Mu”awiyah came to know about his arrival, he sent his delegates with five thousand dirhams for him and promised to give him a governorship. He was too deceived by Mu”awiyah and joined him.
The agents who got disappointed by Qays and went towards the real Commander Obaidullah bin Abbas and lured and deceived him, so he along with a group of his followers joined Mu”awiyah at the nighttime. When the army men of Imam (PBUH) became commander less, Qais took over the Command and lead the Jama”at prayers. Qays was fighting fiercely and ferociously and had made Mu”awiyah harassed and fearful. As a result, he sent a few spies among the army men of Qays, so that they may make this propaganda that Imam Hasan (PBUH) has entered into peace treaty with Mu”awiyah and you are fighting for no reason. By this way Mu”awiyah succeeded in separating and detaching the group of Khawarij from the Imam”s forces and in deceiving them to attack the Imam (PBUH) and what he desired did materialize.
Imam (PBUH) was forced to leave that place and he rode upon horse and a group of his friends were all around him. One of them (the attackers) rushed out of his hiding place and injured the Imam (PBUH). Imam (PBUH) was carried to one of his friend”s house and provided medical care and treatment. It came to it, that most of his governors, secretly and confidentially, wrote letters to Mu”awiyah saying we are at your command and disposal as soon as possible come to Iraq, we will arrest the Imam (PBUH) and hand him over to you. Mu”awiyah sent all those letters to Imam (PBUH) along with a covering letter saying, “These people did not remain faithful to your father and they will not remain on your side either. I am ready to sign a pact with you and overlook the war.
Then, he sent his cousin Abdullah Bin Harris to see Mu”awiyah so that he should get him committed upon the conditions, which he had presented after a negotiation with him, and write down the agreement, and treaty of truce.
A part of the truce treaty is as under: –
1. The blood of the Shi”as must remain respect worthy and their rights must not be confiscated and crushed.
2. Filthy language must not be used against Ali (PBUH) and his Shi”as.
3. Mu”awiyah should practice upon the Book of God (The Qur”an) and the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH).
4. The friends and companions of Imam (PBUH) must remain safe and secure from his mischief and brutalities wherever they live and no one has the right to resist them.
5. Imam (PBUH) does not call Mu”awiyah, The Commander of Faithful and will not take his name in the sermons.
6. Mu”awiyah must not hand over the caliphate to anybody after himself.
So that once when Bin Ziad the governor of Kufa followed and chased (to punish) one of the friends of Imam (PBUH), Imam wrote about the incident to Mu”awiyah, who at once reprimanded Bin Ziad about this event.
Finally Mu”awiyah Decided to make Yazeed, his son, his successor.
But the pact, which he had signed with Imam Hasan (PBUH), stopped him from this act. He decided to poison the Imam (PBUH) so that the way to the succession of his son Yazeed should become open and clear. And then make the people forcibly take oath of allegiance (for Yazeed”s). Therefore, he contacted “Jaada” the wife of Imam (PBUH) and deceived by luring her and sent a poison for her, with the message that if you make your husband take this poison you will get a prize of one hundred thousand Dirhams from me. Besides, I will select you as the wife of Yazeed and you will become the wife of the caliph of Muslims.
