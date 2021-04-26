Date :Monday, April 26th, 2021 | Time : 10:07 |ID: 209609 | Print

Can the fasting person have injections and drips? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about having injections and drips whilst fasting.

Question: Can the fasting person receive injections or drips during the Blessed Month of Ramadhan?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: The Mostahab precaution is to avoid injections and drips; and if they are needed and the person receives the injection, the fast is not invalidated.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

