Can the fasting person have injections and drips? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about having injections and drips whilst fasting.
Question: Can the fasting person receive injections or drips during the Blessed Month of Ramadhan?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: The Mostahab precaution is to avoid injections and drips; and if they are needed and the person receives the injection, the fast is not invalidated.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
