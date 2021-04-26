What type of people must not be consulted on any important matter?

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Malik Ashtar, the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: Do not consult with the mean person (stingy, close-fisted) as he will prevent you from carrying out good deeds, and makes you scared of poverty. Do not consult with the coward, as he will make your spirit weak. And do not consult with the greedy person, as he will make greed and oppression look nice to you [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53.