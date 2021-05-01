Prayer Beads; Symbol of spirituality in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Prayer beads, or ‘Tesbih are used as a tool by which Muslims perform the Dhikr, or pronouncements in remembrance of Allah. Muslims tend to use rosaries increasingly during Ramadan.

Materials used to make prayer beads vary. They can be crafted from wood, bone, amber, gold, silver or many kinds of precious stones. Prayer beads can be simple — with beads made from cheap plastic — or they can be decorative and pricey, with beads made from decorative ceramics, hardwoods, precious stones, or the bones of rare animals, such as the rhinoceros.

The string that holds the beads together can be made of cotton, silk or simple nylon. (In the age of machinery, some Muslims have been known to forego the prayer beads altogether and use button-operated metal counters, according to Arab News.

While Tesbih may vary in style and decorative qualities, they all share similar attributes: Usually a loop of 99 beads divided into clusters of 33, with a shorter string of 10 beads to keep track of multiples and a tasseled rope to mark the start and end of the 99-bead chain.

Sometimes the Tesbih will be smaller, with only 33 beads, or they can be longer, with 99 beads divided into three groups by three beads that are differently shaped than the rest so that they can be identified by touch. Some are even 999 beads in length, which eliminates the need for the shorter 10-bead string to track the multiples.

The history of using memorization aids goes back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He used to count his remembrances on his fingers. It is said that the Prophet himself may have used simple date seeds. Reports indicate that the widespread use and manufacture of the Muslim rosary began at least six centuries ago, About Islam reported.

The Tesbih is used by Muslims to help count recitations and concentrate during personal prayers. The worshipper touches one bead at a time while reciting words of Dhikr (remembrance of Allah). These recitations are often of the 99 “names” of Allah, or of phrases that glorify and praise Allah. These phrases are most often repeated as follows:

Allahu Akbar (Allah is Great)–34 times

Alhamdilillah (Praise be to Allah)–33 times

Subhannallah (Glory to Allah)–33 times

This form of recitation stems from an account (hadith) in which the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) instructed his daughter, Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (S.A), to remember Allah using these words. He also said that believers who recite these words after every prayer “will have all sins pardoned, even if they may be as large as the foam on the surface of the sea.”

Muslims may also use prayer beads to count multiple recitations of other phrases while in personal prayer. Some Muslims also carry the beads as a source of comfort, fingering them when stressed or anxious. Prayer beads are a common gift item, especially for those returning from Hajj (pilgrimage), Learn Religions mentioned.

Even after the technological advancement that offers electronic devices and mobile phone apps for the faithful to keep the count, people still prefer to use conventional rosaries.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims’ intimacy with their prayer beads gets closer .

Saeed Jabir, a trader, said he has noticed big demand for rosaries during the fasting month .“It has become a mark of spirituality,” he said.

Ahmed Idris , another trader, said prayer beads are closely linked with the religious sentiments of people.

“Sales shoot up during Ramadan because of the spiritual atmosphere prevalent throughout the month,” Idris told Al-Madinah daily.

From sentimental value to helping people relax, worry beads are a comfort to many, says 34-year-old Jalal, a Yemeni expatriate, whose family business, in the capital, is home to a sizeable collection.

Jalal said that “People like them because they help them concentrate. Others like them because of their sound. Some people believe that they help them reach a spiritual state of mind”, the National News reported.

Necip Fazıl Karadağ, 44, who has been making hand-made prayer and worry beads for around 30 years in Istanbul, describes Tesbih as an “endless love.”

“They may look lifeless, but they witness your every moment and live your life with you. So, they are so special, aside from their holy mission,” according to Daily Sabah.