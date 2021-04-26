Iranian and Iraqi Foreign Ministers meet in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister, who heads a delegation in Iraq, stressed today (Monday) during a press conference in Baghdad that Iran respects the sovereignty of Iraq and does not interfere in its affairs.

“We live together in this region, others come and go,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

Referring to his good talks with his Iraqi counterpart and appreciating Iraq’s pivotal role in the region, he said Tehran respects Iraq’s good neighborliness and sovereignty and does not interfere in its internal affairs.

Zarif continued: “Our relations with Iraq are strong and solid, and we want to strengthen it. We are also looking to strengthen ties in other areas, including energy, railways and the fight against drugs.”

He said: “We hope that the US government will return to JCPOA and adhere to its commitments.

“The fact that the region has its own positions and views and that its countries cooperate with each other will lead to the stability of the region and the internal stability of Iraq,” said Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister stated: “We talked with the Iranian Foreign Minister about issues related to the region and the talks between Iran and the United States.”

He added: “In this conversation, bilateral relations and economic issues and the strengthening of this cooperation and its development after recovering from the Corona pandemic were discussed.”

He also noted: “We talked about Iran’s relationship with the countries of the Persian Gulf and we are happy in this regard and the role of Iraq in this regard was evaluated.”

In the end, he added, Zarif will travel to Najaf Ashraf and the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English