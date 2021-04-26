Date :Monday, April 26th, 2021 | Time : 15:38 |ID: 209677 | Print

Police investigating hate messages at mosques in US states of North Dakota, Minnesota

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Police are investigating hate messages that were found spray-painted on the outside of a mosque in the Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area.

Officers were dispatched to the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center, which is located in Moorhead, about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, AP reported.

Police said the grafiti was found in several areas. Video surveillance from the building captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask.

The investigation by Moorhead police and Fargo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is ongoing. Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said in a statement that hate “will not have a home” in her city.

