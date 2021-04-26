https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/73112_218.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-26 15:38:122021-04-26 15:38:12Police investigating hate messages at mosques in US states of North Dakota, Minnesota
Police investigating hate messages at mosques in US states of North Dakota, Minnesota
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Police are investigating hate messages that were found spray-painted on the outside of a mosque in the Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area.
Officers were dispatched to the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center, which is located in Moorhead, about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, AP reported.
Police said the grafiti was found in several areas. Video surveillance from the building captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask.
The investigation by Moorhead police and Fargo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is ongoing. Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said in a statement that hate “will not have a home” in her city.
