Quran competition underway for Urdu speakers

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The IRIB’s Sahar TV Channel has organized a Quran competition titled “Iqra” for Urdu speakers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Launched on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, the Quran recitation competition is broadcast daily on the network from 7 to 8 p.m. local time.

Mostafa Rustayi, Ahmad Seraj and Baqer Reza Kazemi are respectively the producer and director, editor and anchor of the program.

The competition is supervised by Azadar Abbas from India in Waqf and Ibtida, Abrar Hussein from Iran in Tajweed, Mohammad Vejahat Reza from Pakistan in Sowt and Seyyed Sedaqat Ali from Britain in Lahn.

Its preliminary stage will be held in 24 nights of the holy month of Ramadan and the semi-final stage will take five nights to conclude.

The final stage of the competition will be held on the last night of the holy month and three top participants will be awarded cash prizes.

An Iranian Quran reciter is the honorary guest of the program every night. Karim Mansouri was the invited Qari in the first night of the program.