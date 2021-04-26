Int’l competition on Islamic dialogue planned

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Sawt Al-Hikma Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation announced the launch of the third season of its competition for 2021, under the title “In the Best Manner.”

This year’s competition title was inspired from the verse 125 of Surah An-Nahl: ‘Invite all to the Way of your Lord with wisdom and kind advice, and only debate with them in the best manner. Surely your Lord alone knows best who has strayed from His Way and who is rightly guided’.

The competition focuses on constructive dialogue as a means to spread peace and rapprochement between people of different opinions and the consolidation of tolerance and acceptance as a deep value rooted in the souls.

The center has invited the youth from all countries of the world to take initiative and participate in the competition and contribute in spreading the culture of dialogue.

The participants should produce a video of him/herself (not less than 20 seconds and no more than 60 seconds), in which he/she presents a message to the audience about the best way to dialogue and have a calm discussion with the other, whoever this other is, and whether the reason for disagreeing is intellectual, ideological or otherwise.

Dialogue between people of different religions, dialogue between people of different schools of thought within the same religion, dialogue with people of other religions who adopt a negative view of Islam and Muslims “Islamophobia”, dialogue with Muslims who have fallen victims to extremism and have deviated from the true Islam, and dialogue between people of religions and those who reject religion in general are the topics of the competition.

The contestant should publish the clip on his/her account on one of the social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, etc.), accompanied by a hashtag (#Sawt_Alhikma_Competition) and a mention in one of the Sawt Al-Hikma Center accounts based on the language of the video.

The contestant should ask his/her followers in the tweet linked to the video clip to support him/her by liking, reposting, commenting on the video, and sharing their opinions about it.

After that, the competition organizers will review the sent clip, and if it meets the criteria and guidelines, Sawt Al-Hikma accounts on social media will retweet or share the video from the contestant’s account, and thus the clip will be officially considered in the competition.

The contestant himself/herself must appear in the video clip while conveying the message.

The contestant can use any additional techniques as part of the clip (writing on the screen, animation, short video clips, etc.)

The video clip should be of high definition, and the sound should be clear and audible.

The contestant must deliver his/her message in one the official languages of the OIC ​​(Arabic, English, French) or translated into it.

The video clip should not contain any explicit violation of the teachings of the Islamic religion. The video message should focus on the concept of ​​dialogue, and avoid topics with political dimensions. The video should not criticize any of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states.

The jury will consider the amount of audience interaction with the video clip (via the contestant’s account or through the center’s accounts) and the extent of the discussions, spread and viewers’ opinions about it.

Sawt Al-Hikma Center will select the names of three contest prize winners from the names of all participants whose works met the competition criteria. The draw will take place in a virtual ceremony that will be broadcast live and will be available for everyone to watch it live.

Each of the three winners will receive an all-expenses-paid Umrah trip, or an amount of money equivalent to the value of an Umrah trip.

May 12 (Ramadan 30, 1442 AH) is the deadline for receiving entries.

The publication of video clips that meet the requirements will start on May 22 on the Sawt Al-Hikma social media accounts.

The draw will be held on June 1 and the names of the competition prize winners will be announced.