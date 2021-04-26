Mahmoud Abbas: There will be no election without Quds

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has said he will never accept parliamentary elections without the participation of Quds and its people.

Abbas also said he would soon call on leaders of all Palestinian groups to attend a large-scale meeting to review the election situation in Jerusalem.

Speaking at a meeting of the Fatah movement’s central committee in Ramallah last night, Abu Mazen stressed that Palestinian leaders are determined to hold elections in all Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

He added: “Quds is a red line that we will never accept. We salute our people in Jerusalem for their resilience in the face of Israeli plans to seize control of this holy city.”

Abu Mazen emphasized: We will not accept the general elections without the participation of the people of Quds.

Abbas called on the international community to put pressure on the Israeli regime’s cabinet to abide by the agreements signed with the Palestinian Authority.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English