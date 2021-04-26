Zarif meets Sunni political leader

Zarif met with Khamis al-Khanjar who is an influential Iraqi Sunni politician. He was put on sanctions list of the US in 2019.

Zarif had already met separately with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and President Barham Salih and is slated to meet with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi tonight.

Heading a delegation, Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Monday to confer with his Iraqi counterpart and other officials on his two-day stay. He will also hold talks with Iraqi Kurdistan Region officials on Tuesday.