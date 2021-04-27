Worshippers at Grand Mosque handed sterilization kits

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/HAJJ.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-27 11:56:102021-04-27 11:56:10Worshippers at Grand Mosque handed sterilization kits
SHAFAQNA- Worshippers have been handed sterilization kits at the Grand Mosque in Mecca .
The General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques have offered bags containing sterilisation tools, prayer rugs and umbrellas to the pilgrims, Saudi media reported.
The capacity of the Grand Mosque has been increased to reach 50,000 Umrah pilgrims and 100,000 worshippers per day in the current holy month of Ramadan.
The number of tracks designated for encircling the Holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque has also increased by 11 tracks to reach 25 to ensure safe distancing among pilgrims and help them perform the ritual comfortably, Gulf News reported.
