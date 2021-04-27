Worshippers at Grand Mosque handed sterilization kits

SHAFAQNA- Worshippers have been handed sterilization kits at the Grand Mosque in Mecca .

The General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques have offered bags containing sterilisation tools, prayer rugs and umbrellas to the pilgrims, Saudi media reported.

The capacity of the Grand Mosque has been increased to reach 50,000 Umrah pilgrims and 100,000 worshippers per day in the current holy month of Ramadan.