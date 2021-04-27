Date :Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 | Time : 11:56 |ID: 209823 | Print

Worshippers at Grand Mosque handed sterilization kits

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Worshippers have been handed sterilization kits at the Grand Mosque in Mecca .

The General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques have offered bags containing sterilisation tools, prayer rugs and umbrellas to the pilgrims, Saudi media reported.

The capacity of the Grand Mosque has been increased to reach 50,000 Umrah pilgrims and 100,000 worshippers per day in the current holy month of Ramadan.

The number of tracks designated for encircling the Holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque has also increased by 11 tracks to reach 25 to ensure safe distancing among pilgrims and help them perform the ritual comfortably, Gulf News reported.

 

You might also like
It Takes 581 Years to Get All the World’s Muslims to Hajj
A page of world's oldest Quran was auctioned
Hajj At-Tamattu'
Amid Coronavirus concerns, Saudi Arabia expands ban on Umrah pilgrimage+ Video
Reciting of Quran at Masjid al-Haram by an Iranian Qaris+Video
The Xi’an Mosque
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *