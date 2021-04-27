Islamic Laws on fasting: Kaffarah for a fasting person who intentionally invalidates his fast and travels after Zuhr

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Kaffarah for a fasting person who intentionally invalidates his fast and travels after Zuhr

Ruling 1643: If someone intentionally invalidates his fast and travels after Zuhr, Kaffarah is not waived. Similarly, if he intentionally invalidates his fast and then travels before Zuhr in order to escape Kaffarah [i.e. if he thinks that by being considered a traveller that day, he will have a legitimate excuse for not fasting and so he will not have to give Kaffarah for intentionally invalidating his fast], again Kaffarah is not waived. In fact, even if it becomes necessary for him to travel before Zuhr, Kaffarah remains obligatory on him.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish: