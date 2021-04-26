Israel opposes Palestinian parliamentary elections in Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- According to informed sources in Palestine, General Ghassan Alian, the Israeli government’s coordinator in the occupied territories, has told the Palestinian Authority that there is no possibility of holding parliamentary elections in Jerusalem.

The sources said that the Israeli official claimed that the elected government was needed to make such a decision, on the pretext that the elected government had not started in Israel.

In a letter to Ghassan Alian in January, Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Commission chairman Hussein al- Sheikh called for facilitating elections in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

After 15 years, the Palestinian parliamentary elections will be held on May 22, 2021, the presidential elections on July 31 and the National Assembly on August 31.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English