Iraqi Human Rights Commission: Incident at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital left 130 dead

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Human Rights Commission says the death toll from a fire at a hospital in the capital is higher than official figures released by the Interior Ministry.

The Iraqi Human Rights Commission said in a report on Monday evening that a deadly fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in the Diyala Bridge area, southeast of the capital Baghdad, had killed at least 130 people.

A statement from the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said: “According to the testimonies obtained by the commission, the number of martyrs may reach 130, including some of the patients in the hospital.”

The commission, affiliated with the Iraqi parliament, said in a statement that the identities of a number of victims of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital fire were still unknown because the intensity of the fire made their bodies unidentifiable.

The statement from the Iraqi Human Rights Commission also stressed that the rooms of Ibn al-Khatib Hospital were full of relatives of hospitalized patients who had gone there to visit, and that this was evidence of the hospital management’s non-compliance with the instructions of the Iraqi Ministry of Health regarding the entry of companions into resuscitation and quarantine rooms.

The commission stressed that Ibn al-Khatib Hospital did not have an early warning system to warn citizens of fires or any other danger, citing apparent shortcomings by the hospital’s management, as well as delays in the actions of its affiliated civil defense teams.

In the end, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission requested that all those whose intentional or negligent action be proven directly or indirectly be handed over to the judiciary in accordance with the law.

Earlier, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior released the official statistics of the victims of the fire last Saturday evening at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, which is one of the hospitals for patients with the new generation of Coronavirus (COVID-19), as 82 dead and 110 wounded.

In response to the deadly fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital due to the explosion of an oxygen capsule, the Iraqi government delegation convened an extraordinary meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mustafa al-Kazemi and a government committee to investigate the matter. The incident took place and at the same time, the Minister of Health, the Governor of Baghdad and the Director General of the Health Department as the eastern part of the city were suspended from work to be interrogated in this regard and at the same time, the Minister of Health, the Governor of Baghdad, and the Director General of the Health Department, as the eastern part of the city, were suspended from work in order to interrogate them in this regard.

