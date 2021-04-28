Intellectual and moral character of Imam Hasan (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Having relieved himself of the administrative responsibilities, Imam Hasan (A.S) kept the religious leadership with himself and devoted his life to the propagation of Islam and the teachings of the Holy Prophet in Medina.

No one was more like the Apostle of Allah, may Allah bless him and his family, than Hasan ibn Ali (A.S) in form, manner, and nobility. Imam Hasan (A.S) ‘s outstanding merits are as follows:

Patience and forbearance are key character qualities of Imam Hasan (A.S)

Among the key character qualities of Imam Hasan (A.S) are those of patience and forbearance. It is evident that these two characteristics, much like other human characteristics, possess certain roots. One of the most important roots of these two characteristics can be found in the self-control and domination which one has over their lower desires.

According to history books, once someone asked Imam Hasan (A.S) the meaning of forbearance. The Imam (A.S) responded with the following words:

“Forbearance is the stifling of wrath and control over oneself in a way where a reaction is not shown”.

History shows us that Imam Hasan (A.S) stood against all of the various difficulties and problems which he faced in his life. These included things such as the disloyalty of those who claimed to follow him, the influence of the hypocrites who had infiltrated his army, as well as the mercilessness of the Umayyads. All of these things worked hand in hand until the Imam (A.S) was forced in to signing a treaty with Muawiyah. After all of this, the Imam (A.S) was then subjected to criticism from both friend and foe for having signed the treaty. In spite of all of these issues, he continued to show an exemplary level of patience and forbearance.

Intellectual Accomplishments of Imam Hasan (A.S)

Like that of his father the breast of Imam Hasan (A.S) was also illuminated by the radiance of divine wisdom. His step also did not deviate from the straight path. He never paid any attention to the wisdom of extremism or conservatism. He continued to propagate divine religion all his life.

He had the natural gift of deriving correct conclusions by arranging the basic facts. That is why he was safe from the error of judgment or practical mistakes in all aspects of life. Ali (A.S) usually entrusted to Imam Hasan (A.S) the legal problems that were sent to him by the ruling caliphs. Not once is Imam Hasan (A.S) said to have given a wrong judgment.

The most eminent of Imam Hasan’s (A.S) attributes is his generosity

Maybe the most eminent of Imam Hasan’s (A.S) attributes is his generosity. He believed that money was only a means to clothe the naked, help the destitute, pay the debts of the indebted, or satisfy the hungry. Once, he was asked: “We do not see you disappoint a beggar. Why?”

He replied:

“I am asking Allah for His favors, and I love to be near Him. I am ashamed, as I am myself in need of Allah, to repulse a beggar. Allah got me used to a habit; to shower me with His bounties, and I get Him used to me showering His bounties on the people. I fear that should I stop my habit, He may stop His habit.”

Imam Hasan’s (A.S) kindness to relatives

Imam Hasan (A.S) used to be kind to relatives since childhood. He had done such favors on all the people of Bani Hashim clan that they were devotees of his excellent manners. It was his practice to inquire about his relatives everyday. He used to consider his half-siblings as full-blood brothers and sisters, and he used to behave with them with the best of affection and regard. Whenever a relative asked him for something, he provided it immediately and shared their sorrow. He used to exhaust all the means for their welfare and success.

Humility of Imam Hasan (A.S)

One day Imam Hasan (A.S) was passing by a group of boys partaking pieces of bread. They invited the Imam to join them. The Imam dismounted from his steed and joined them. Then he brought them to his house, gave new clothes and a dirham to each of them. Then he said,

“I have still not repaid their kindness because what they offered me was all that they possessed. And I have more than what I gave them.”

Imam Hasan (A.S) taught humanity a practical lesson, to live in peace, which is a key to salvation in this world and hereafter.

