What is the ruling on using nasal drop while fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about using nasal drop while fasting.
Question: What is the ruling on using nasal drop that is used for treatment and opening of respiratory tract which sometimes certainly enters the throat?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: If it enters the throat, the fasting is invalidated.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
