Ammar Hakim’s remarks after meeting with Mohammad Javad Zarif

SHAFAQNA- Ammar Hakim, leader of the Iraqi Coalition, met this morning (Tuesday) with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“This morning, we met with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss developments at the Iraqi and international levels and bilateral relations,” Ammar Hakim said.

He added: We stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Baghdad and Tehran, which serve the interests of both countries, as well as the importance of the upcoming Iraqi elections, which provided an opportunity to change the reality of Iraq and lead it to political stability and consequent full stability in the country. We also mentioned the regional and international openness of Iraq and the effort to establish the best relations with all, in a way that preserves its interests and sovereignty.

“We stressed the need for calm and reliance on dialogue diplomacy as a way to resolve disputes, as well as for everyone to sit at a real negotiating table that guarantees an end to crises and conflicts,” he continued.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English