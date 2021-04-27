Photos: Iftar banquet, reading Holy Quran and prayer at al-Ghadir Hussainiyah in Skien, Norway

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/3-14.jpg 960 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-27 15:56:062021-04-27 15:56:06Photos: Iftar banquet, reading Holy Quran and prayer at al-Ghadir Hussainiyah in Skien, Norway
Date :Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 | Time : 15:56 |ID: 209963 | Print
You might also like
Seyyeds at al-Abbas's (AS) holy shrine held the annual condolences Majlis on the martyrdom anniversary of the…
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!