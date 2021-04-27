Zarif: Iran’s priority its neighbors

“Excellent talks in #Iraq with President @BarhamSalih, PM @MAKadhimi, Speaker Halbousi, FM @Fuad_Hussein1 & senior Sunni & Shia leaders,” Zarif tweeted.

“Emphasized that Iran’s priority is its neighbors. We welcome Iraq’s pivotal role in the region. More meetings in Baghdad & Erbil today,” he further noted.

Zarif arrived in Iraq on Monday and met with the president, prime minister, parliament speaker, foreign minister, heads of nomad tribes, Shia and Sunni leaders, and the head of Chaldean Catholics of the world in Baghdad.

Zarif is slated to meet with high-ranking officials of Iraqi Kurdistan, including the region’s president, prime minister, head of Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.