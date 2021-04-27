Photos:Al-Abbas holy shrine donates land for construction of a transforming power station in Karbala

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine continues to support all service projects that benefit the Iraqi citizen, and which are implemented by the various Iraqi ministries, as it recently donated land for the purpose of establishing a transforming electrical plant north of Karbala.

Muhannad Yusef, director of the station’s site, said: “The al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine is a pioneer in supporting electricity projects in the governorate. It previously donated a plot of land for the implementation of the Al-Ibrahimiyyah Transforming Electrical Station, and today it is donating for the establishment of the Husseiniya Transforming Electrical Station.”

Yousef added, “With the help of God Almighty, this station, which will operate at a capacity of (133) kilovolts, will contribute to resolving the bottlenecks occurring in the governorate’s main electrical network, and it will also contribute to establishing other secondary stations that emanate from it.”

It should be noted that the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine had previously established the al-Kafeel Transforming Electrical Station last year, in order to reduce the loads on secondary stations in the Karbala governorate.