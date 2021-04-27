Date :Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 | Time : 20:04 |ID: 210012 | Print

A delegation from Karbala’s Atabat Aliyat meets with families of victims of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital fire (photos)

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from Astan Quds Hussaini and Astan Quds Abbasi visited the families of the victims of the fire at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad yesterday and offered their condolences.

The delegation of Astan Quds Hussaini and Astan Quds Abbasi was accompanied in this meeting by a number of officials of these two holy shrines. On the other hand, the representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Karbala, demanded free treatment for the injured in Al-Kafeel Hospital.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
40 percent of increase in foreign pilgrims traveling for Arbaeen via Iran borders
At least 11 killed, Injured in explosion in southern Baghdad
Karbala Prepares Centers to Guide the Lost Arba'een Pilgrims
Muhammad Ibn abu Sa’id
Imam Hussain Shrine participating in Baghdad's flower exhibition with Message of peace
During the first half of the year 2019, more than 2400 marriage held at al-Abbas's (A.S) Shrine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *