A delegation from Karbala’s Atabat Aliyat meets with families of victims of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital fire (photos)

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from Astan Quds Hussaini and Astan Quds Abbasi visited the families of the victims of the fire at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad yesterday and offered their condolences.

The delegation of Astan Quds Hussaini and Astan Quds Abbasi was accompanied in this meeting by a number of officials of these two holy shrines. On the other hand, the representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Karbala, demanded free treatment for the injured in Al-Kafeel Hospital.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English