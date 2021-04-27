https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/8F977231-533A-43AA-84F2-72350F45F90F.jpeg 360 480 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-27 20:04:322021-04-27 21:55:48A delegation from Karbala’s Atabat Aliyat meets with families of victims of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital fire (photos)
A delegation from Karbala’s Atabat Aliyat meets with families of victims of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital fire (photos)
SHAFAQNA- A delegation from Astan Quds Hussaini and Astan Quds Abbasi visited the families of the victims of the fire at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad yesterday and offered their condolences.
The delegation of Astan Quds Hussaini and Astan Quds Abbasi was accompanied in this meeting by a number of officials of these two holy shrines. On the other hand, the representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Karbala, demanded free treatment for the injured in Al-Kafeel Hospital.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
