Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Mosque

Mosque

The mosque is a place of worship and prayer, which may be an enclosed building or land without a roof or walls. The Quba Mosque is the oldest mosque and one of the first in Islam. In Islamic law (Sharia), the mosque has special rituals and rules. The mosque is often used for group worship and group religious activities, and the most important worship performed there is Congregational Prayer (Salah al-Jama’ah).

“None should build the mosques of Allah except those who believe in Allah and the latter day (to have the spirit return back to Allah before death) and keep up the prayer and pay Alms (the Zakat) and fear none but Allah. So as for these, it may be that they are of those who have attained to Guidance (Hidayet).”

Holy Quran (9:18)