Islamic Laws on fasting: Kaffarah for invalidating a fast by having sexual intercourse

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Kaffarah for invalidating a fast by having sexual intercourse

Ruling 1647: If a fasting man in the month of Ramadan has sexual intercourse with his wife who is fasting, in the event that he had compelled his wife to do so, he must give kaffarah for invalidating his fast; and based on obligatory precaution, he must give kaffarah for invalidating his wife’s fast as well. And if his wife consented to having sexual intercourse, one kaffarah becomes obligatory on each of them.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish: