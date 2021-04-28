Date :Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 | Time : 05:12 |ID: 210078 | Print
Ayatollah sistani, fatwas on fasting, shia graph

Islamic Laws on fasting: Kaffarah for invalidating a fast by having sexual intercourse

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Kaffarah for invalidating a fast by having sexual intercourse

Ruling 1647: If a fasting man in the month of Ramadan has sexual intercourse with his wife who is fasting, in the event that he had compelled his wife to do so, he must give kaffarah for invalidating his fast; and based on obligatory precaution, he must give kaffarah for invalidating his wife’s fast as well. And if his wife consented to having sexual intercourse, one kaffarah becomes obligatory on each of them.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish:

Las leyes prácticas del Islam (I), por Ayatullah Sayyid ‘Ali Husaini As-Sistani

 

You might also like
Grand Ayatollah Sistani's important advice to support families affected by Coronavirus
Condemning Al-Sharq Al-Awsat’s insult to the source of emulation; the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s influence cause of Saudis’…
Significance of Ramadhan in words of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Christian group from Regina, Canada praying for Muslims
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Imam Ali (A.S)
Invitation to the Party of Allah (SWT)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *