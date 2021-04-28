https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/0_eef30a00-9b7b-11eb-bbfd-846869e63d72.jpg 410 615 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya2021-04-28 03:13:252021-04-28 03:13:25Britain's first hijab-wearing firefighter urges other Muslim women to follow her
Britain’s first hijab-wearing firefighter urges other Muslim women to follow her
SHAFAQNA-
Uroosa Arshid says she gets some confused looks from members of the public as ‘a lot of people do still stereotype firefighters’ but she wants to see the fire service become ‘so diverse that a stereotype isn’t possible’
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!