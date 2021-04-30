Date :Friday, April 30th, 2021 | Time : 19:35 |ID: 210121 | Print

Q&A: What if fasting causes a decrease in breast milk for a nursing woman thus harming the nursing baby? +Video

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- What if fasting causes a decrease in breast milk for a nursing woman thus harming the nursing baby?

Seyyed M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:

You might also like
Questions and Answers on Fasting for Muslims in the West
Teaching children about patience in Month of Ramadan
The Holy Quran Imam, the Divine Authority on Earth: Commentary of the Quran (Chapter 2:124, Part-IV) By: Mohammad Sobhanie
Morocco announces night curfew in Ramadhan
US: Virginia Islamic Center distributes free meals in Ramadan
Jakarta Grand Mosque to hold Ramadan fair
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *